A bid was accepted at last week’s City Council meeting to fill gaps in Derby’s sidewalk system.
The Council voted to accept the consent agenda, which included payment of $31,912 to Prado Construction, LLC, who won the bid because of experience on similar projects and an estimate that falls below the $40,000 budgeted within the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).
This is the third year for eliminating gaps in the sidewalk system, which aims to improve walkability and safety by connecting existing sidewalks across Derby.
This next round of infill
will take place largely in
north Derby neighborhoods near the corner of Patriot
and Woodlawn. This bid
would also cover infill
between Madison Avenue
and James Street near Brook Forest Road.
Much of the construction
will take place near undeveloped lots, connecting existing neighborhoods and properties.
According to documents within the council agenda, this CIP program is a continuation of the city’s commitment to pedestrian connectivity.
“A key feature in Derby is its walkability, largely provided by quality pedestrian bicycle facilities,” it said.