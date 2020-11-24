For the 15th year, Gage Chiropractic Center coordinated the donation of 221 coats for students at Derby Public Schools. Pictured back row (left to right): Dr. Matt Gage (Gage Chiropractic), Becky Moeder (Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources), Jenny Ramsey (Human Resources Assistant), Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson (Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction), Dr. Mike Claassen (Gage Chiropractic) and Heather Bohaty (Superintendent of Schools). Middle Row: Karly Altman (Accounting Assistant). Front Row: Chewie (Therapy Dog) and Litona Hoyt (Superintendent’s Secretary and Board Clerk).
Gage Chiropractic donates coats to Derby students
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
