Gage Chiropractic Center held its 14th annual Coats for Kids Drive, bringing in 368 coats for students at Derby Public Schools. Chiropractors Dr. Matt Gage and Dr. Mike Claassen offered chiropractic services in return for a new coat or $25 donation from patients. Back Row: Dr. Matt Gage (Gage Chiropractic), Asst. Superintendent Andy Koenigs, Superintendent Heather Bohaty, Karly Altman, Derby BOE President Tina Prunier, Jenny Ramsey, Tanglewood Elementary Principal Shannon Demel, Communications Director Katie Carlson and Swaney Elementary Principal Kurt Geilenfeldt. Front Row: therapy dog Chewie, Board Clerk Litona Hoyt, Park Hill Elementary Principal Sandy Rusher, and El Paso Elementary Principal Carla Schartz.
Gage Chiropractic Center donates winter coats to district
