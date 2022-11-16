The Derby Recreation Commission hosted its first public meeting to generate ideas and values of the community as part of a study for the possibility of an indoor aquatics center on Nov. 9.
Approximately 75 people attended the meeting, which was designed to hear input from the community. At the meeting, individuals were able to provide feedback on various aspects of a possible aquatics center. Several vision boards were placed
in the room with pictures of pool design, features and programs. Individuals were invited to place stickers on aspects they liked, which will be added to the discussion in the future.
It was one of the biggest steps to date in the opening phase of the aquatics study, which is spearheaded by Waters Edge Aquatic Design. The DRC has previously worked with Waters Edge on projects around Derby, including Rock River Rapids.
Members from Waters Edge were engaging in conversation with the community to help share details on the process and listen to immediate feedback. According to DRC Superintendent Chris Drum, getting the concepts in front of the community was important to help build trust.
“I have always been impressed with Waters Edge and the work they do,” Drum said “...We are not surprised by the quality of work they produce, but it was great to get them in front of our community so that our community could be reassured about who we are working with and the high caliber of consultants.”
It is only phase one of the possible aquatic center process, and it is estimated to be a seven-month-long aquatics study. Drum estimates that the study will wrap up in late March or early April. In the meantime, the DRC will continue to reach out to the community to get more information on interest among a wide range of groups using a community survey.
According to Drum, the DRC was pleased with the feedback on competitive swimming. Several swimmers and parents attended the meeting to express interest in an aquatic center. The DRC has looked at aspects from competition, leisure and therapy for the aquatic center, and there are some areas that the team would like to target to get more information.
“We know we had a heavy audience of competitive swimmers or parents of competitive swimmers at the meeting,” Drum said. “Moving forward, we are going to continue to target families with children of all ages. We also want to target our senior demographic and those who would be more interested in the therapeutic type of swimming.”
The community survey will be open until the end of November with the primary goal of identifying the community needs for a possible aquatics center. The feedback will be processed to help create a vision of the future of aquatics in Derby.
“[The public meeting] was a great opportunity for us just to listen and answer some questions,” Drum said. “We had some questions about the process and the potential of what the [aquatics] facility could be, and we appreciated the opportunity to have the public meeting. We were very pleased with the outcome and looking forward to the next steps.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.