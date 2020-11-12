This is the third story in a series looking at the creation and development of Derby’s STAR bond district.
Derby’s Field Station: Dinosaurs will be getting some new neighbors in the city’s STAR bond district shortly, as 2020 brought about a big bang in terms of development.
Within the span of a few months, the Derby City Council approved amendments to the STAR bond project agreement allowing for the development of two new attractions earlier this year – with both projecting to be open for business in 2021.
The place for sports
On Jan. 28, the city council approved the first amendment to the STAR bond agreement allowing for the development of the Derby Sports Zone – an attraction with an indoor/outdoor sports center and restaurant that would offer activities such as sand volleyball, yard games badminton, paddle ball and more.
“In Wichita, as far as I know in that market, I don’t know that anybody else is doing badminton, paddle ball, spike ball and those kinds of things,” said Developer Rick Worner of National Realty Advisors.
Worner is not in charge of programming for Derby Sports Zone, but just from a development standpoint he noted there is a lot of potential with the facility – whether providing food, entertainment or a place to congregate. The outdoor courts at the facility will also have a covering to make them usable year-round.
The way Worner sees it, it is set up to provide multiple levels of leisure for those it is intended to attract. A family could come out for the night with the set-up allowing mom to play badminton, the kids to play yard games and dad to relax and enjoy a cold beverage from the restaurant on site.
Additionally, Worner sees Derby Sports Zone attracting a young adult crowd as well as those from out of state coming to the region for a concert or some other event. That broad appeal is what Worner believes makes the development fit with Derby.
“It further cements Derby’s position as a destination for family entertainment,” Worner said.
Derby Sports Zone will be located on an 11.2 acre parcel in the STAR bond district, south of the Don Hattan dealership near the intersection of Cambridge and Rock Road. The site has already been staked with vertical construction to start in January (depending on weather), with the facility targeting a May 2021 opening date.
All-terrain amenity
Following approval of the Derby Sports Zone development, a second amendment to the STAR bond agreement didn’t take long. Approved at the end of May 2020, the second agreement allowed for the development of RoKC Derby – a rock climbing gym with a covered outdoor BMX park attached.
RoKC currently has facilities in Olathe and Kansas City, Missouri, and Derby would be its fourth location. CEO and co-founder Andrew Potter noted it approaches development like Starbucks – wanting to create that third place and frequent stopping point for its patrons.
Outside of a broad range of services – from climbing and biking to food/beverage services to yoga and fitness classes to an outdoor retail shop – that create an environment that customers want to spend an extended amount of time in, Potter noted RoKC’s model has another advantage. With indoor and covered amenities, RoKC’s services are available year round.
“If it’s too rainy, you can’t get your mountain bike out on the trails or you can’t go get on the cliff. If it’s too wet or snowy, same thing. You can’t go climbing, you can’t go mountain biking, you can’t do some of these things. We offer something that allows you to do some of the stuff that you love to do all year round and I think that’s what helps make us special. We’re kind of giving you the ability to do it no matter what the conditions are,” Potter said. “With a development like this, if people are trying to get away from the snow or the weather or whatnot, they might drive six hours to come do this.”
Additionally, the plan is to make RoKC Derby an Olympic-caliber facility with a 55-foot climbing wall so USA Climbing can host regional events at the Derby location – promoting even more regional tourism.
The Olympic features, customizability and number of climbing ropes are part of what Potter said will set RoKC Derby apart from other local facilities and help bring visitors to the site. Additionally, the range of services are something he predicts will appeal to a wide range of demographics – from 6 to 60.
“We really have built a community that’s designed to serve everyone. We want everybody to be able to experience this,” Potter said. “You don’t have to be a mountain biker or a rock climbing instructor or someone who is wanting to do this professionally to come experience and enjoy what we provide. We really push to create experiences that are inclusive and welcoming for everybody. If you can climb a ladder, you can climb in our facilities.”
RoKC Derby will be located directly east of Field Station: Dinosaurs and is slated to open in late 2021.
Bigger picture
Potter is excited about helping shape the future of the sport with an Olympic-caliber facility in RoKC Derby, while Worner sees the advantage in both developments for the city and STAR bond district alike.
“Attractions build upon each other. Although most people don’t think of a hospital as an attraction, now we’ve got a hospital that’s drawing people, we’ve got the dinosaur park drawing people, this [Derby Sports Zone] will draw people, the rock climbing facility will draw people,” Worner said. “All in all, maybe no one attraction draws a million people a year, but when you build them all together if I could do enough attractions to draw a million people a year to Derby it’d be a great thing.”