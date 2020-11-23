The fundraising funnel cake stand run by Ottaway Amusement company returned to Derby for a second stint last week. It left with a little less than intended, though, as the company’s semi tractor and trailer – with the generator that powers the funnel cake stand – was stolen from the site where it was set up (2700 N. Rock Rd.).
Closing down and getting set to move the stand to its final stop of the winter in Manhattan, owner Danny Ottaway said he was taking the equipment home – just three miles away – on Nov. 19. However, being one driver short he had to leave the tractor trailer with the generator in the parking lot where the stand had been operating. When he returned to the site the morning of Nov. 20, the vehicle and trailer were gone.
Ottaway filed a police report in Derby, with the local department taking charge of the investigation. Police Chief Robert Lee said it is expected the equipment was stolen around 2 a.m. on Nov. 20.
With a back-up generator in storage, Ottaway was able to move on to Manhattan and continue operations with the funnel cake stand the evening of Nov. 20. That night, he was informed by Wichita Police that the semi tractor had been recovered. As of Monday morning, the trailer was also found in Wichita – though with a little less equipment.
“By all accounts, it looks like they stole roughly 10,000 to 12,000 dollars worth of the contents out of the trailer, but the generator – which is the main component – was still intact,” Ottaway said.
Collectively, Ottaway said the thieves took the lead wire (which helps power the funnel cake stand), some music equipment for one of the company’s amusement rides and batteries. He said it was a relief, though, having the generator recovered.
Derby PD continues its investigation as no arrests were made regarding the tractor trailer theft. Ottaway was grateful for the efforts of law enforcement in recovering his equipment, as well as the public for getting the word out – which Lee noted could still help in the closure of the case.
“I’m not sure what leads the police followed in order to find the units, but it very well could’ve been the efforts of those sharing my posts,” Ottaway said.
“We will be investigating it to see if we can develop suspects in this case and hopefully lead to an arrest,” Lee said. “I’m sure someone is aware of who did this and we would ask them to, at the very least, pick up the phone and call Crimestoppers at 267-2111.”