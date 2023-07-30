As a wholesale purchaser from the city of Wichita, Derby was granted access to a $25,000 rebate allowance for 2023 that all local customers can take advantage of still. The rebate program is intended to encourage reduced water consumption.
Rebates are offered on a first-come, first-served basis to customers who purchase qualifying devices that save on water consumption anytime in 2023. Eligible items (limit of five per customer) include high efficiency clothes washers, high efficiency dishwashers, dual flush toilet conversion kits, rain barrels, etc.