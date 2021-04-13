The Derby Community Foundation and Derby High School welcome Argo to the community as a certified therapy dog for DHS. CARES, Inc. received a $3,000 grant from the Decarsky Field of Interest Fund to train Argo and team member Kim Drake (DHS Counselor). Argo even has an official Derby USD 260 identification card. Pictured at the check presentation are (left to right) Keith Humphrey, DCF Board Chair; Vicki Decarsky; Kim Drake, DHS Counselor; and Argo.
Funds help secure therapy dog for DHS
