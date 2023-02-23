Corbynn and Remi therapy dog

Mom, Connor Phillips; Remington; and Corbynn make an awesome team. Park Hill Elementary will hold a fundraiser this Friday to help pay for Remington’s seizure alert training.

 COURTESY

With a 1,000-watt smile, a head full of curls and a bright pink wheelchair, Corbynn Phillips, 5, can light up a room. Corbynn is wheelchair bound with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, but thanks to the watchful eye of her therapy dog, Remington (Remi for short), she can attend school at Park Hill Elementary.

Remi, a black labrador, assists and watches out for Corbynn in a number of ways. She provides deep pressure therapy (kind of like a weighted blanket) for Corbynn. She will lay on Corbynn’s legs while she is having muscle spasms to help with pain. Remi gets emergency medicine for Corbynn during a seizure and opens the front door for EMS when needed.

