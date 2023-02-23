With a 1,000-watt smile, a head full of curls and a bright pink wheelchair, Corbynn Phillips, 5, can light up a room. Corbynn is wheelchair bound with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, but thanks to the watchful eye of her therapy dog, Remington (Remi for short), she can attend school at Park Hill Elementary.
Remi, a black labrador, assists and watches out for Corbynn in a number of ways. She provides deep pressure therapy (kind of like a weighted blanket) for Corbynn. She will lay on Corbynn’s legs while she is having muscle spasms to help with pain. Remi gets emergency medicine for Corbynn during a seizure and opens the front door for EMS when needed.
Currently, Remi is partway through her seizure alert training. Seizure alert training entails Remi being able to detect the change in Corbynn’s pheromones in her body and smell the seizure prior to it starting. She will hug “jump” gently on an adult and keep going to every adult in the room until someone checks on Corbynn.
Students at Park Hill Elementary are helping raise funds for Remi’s training, to help Corbynn, by having a Hat Day this Friday where students who donate $1 or more can wear a hat during school for the day.
Corbynn, who does not talk and is legally blind, relies on Remi for crowd control to keep people from coming up from behind without Corbynn realizing. She can also pick up items from the floor and give them back to Corbynn.
Remi is trained to be “annoying” so she isn’t ignored. She has completed five weeks of boarded training and is going back for another three weeks at the beginning of May to finish training and do her public access test.
To watch Remi’s progress, you can follow her on Instagram at adventures_of_Remington_sd or on TikTok at adventuresofremingtonsd.