Both Wichita Texas Roadhouse locations will be taking part in a Dine to Donate fundraiser Feb. 22 in honor of former server Haley Powell, the victim of a recent shooting linked to domestic violence at a Derby apartment complex.
From 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22, 10% of all food sales will be collected as part of the fundraiser – with half going to Powell’s family and half going to a local nonprofit addressing domestic violence. Management noted representatives from the nonprofit (TBD) will also be on hand at the restaurants to provide support for anyone who may be dealing with issues related to domestic violence.