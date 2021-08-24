Area first responders from the Derby Fire and Derby Police departments will throw the first bags at an Aug. 28 cornhole tournament at Madrocks (1821 E. Madison Ave.) being held as a fundraiser for 11-year-old Priscilla Fowler, who suffered third degree burns on 70 percent of her body stemming from a backyard accident in June.
For a $20 donation, participants can enter either an adult or junior cornhole tournament. Signup will start at 1 p.m., with games beginning at 3 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the first-place teams in each category. Additionally, there will be live music, face painting, a silent auction and more at the all-day event.
Money raised from the event will go to help with Fowler’s recovery expenses (from eight surgeries). Donations can also be made through GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/f497d238.