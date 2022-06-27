The community is pitching in to try to help one of its own, as multiple fundraisers are in the works to support recent Derby High School graduate Jason Miller. Miller was seriously injured in the wreck that occurred on Patriot Avenue June 8.
A GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/JASON--2022-Derby-Grad-Needs-Our-Help) has been set up to raise money for medical expenses, while Miller’s coworkers at the Derby T.J. Maxx store are organizing a bowling fundraiser July 1 to try to help out.
Following the wreck on June 8, according to the GoFundMe page, Miller was transported to Wesley Hospital in critical condition and received treatment for a list of injuries including internal bleeding, sternum fracture, transverse process fractures (lower back), dislocated left hip, left pelvic fractures, right leg compound fracture (tibia, fibula), dislocated right wrist, right arm fractures (radius, ulna), and a left foot Lisfranc fracture.
While all immediate surgeries have been completed and the prognosis is good, Miller has now entered the rehabilitation phase, which will accrue more medical costs. That is where the GoFundMe and bowling fundraiser come into play.
T.J. Maxx staff see Miller as a “little brother,” and wanted to be able to do something to help support him – which led to the fundraiser. The activity was a pretty easy choice, as Miller was a member of the 2022 6A runner-up Panther bowling team (notching a perfect game during his senior season).
Individuals wanting to support the cause can purchase tickets at T.J. Maxx through June 29 for $20 each. The cost covers shoe rental, games, etc., as part of the fundraiser, which will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. July 1 at Derby Bowl (444 S. Baltimore Ave.).
Staff noted all proceeds will go directly to Miller’s family to help with medical bills, rehabilitation needs, etc., as they see fit.
Miller’s wreck was a “reality check” for his fellow T.J. Maxx employees, pushing the “close-knit family” to respond to try and help out one of their own. In addition to bowling, there will be gift baskets raffled off at the fundraiser featuring items from many local businesses, and staff noted donations will be also be accepted the night of the event. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase ($10 each) at T.J. Maxx up until and during the fundraiser.