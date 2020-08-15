The first-ever Dragon Derby fundraiser (held Aug. 9 at Derby’s Rock River Rapids) turned out to be one of the most successful yet for the Dragon Master Foundation – a pediatric cancer research charity – bringing in more than $22,000 for the organization.
More than 2,500 rubber dragons (and other assorted characters) were purchased – starting at a $10 donation each – and entered into the derby. Prizes were awarded to the top 10 finishers and attached to some of those assorted characters, which were randomly assigned.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the event was held virtually, which Dragon Master Foundation Vice President David Herrmann said was probably part of what contributed to the fundraiser’s success. The derby had entries from 30 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada – “and a bit of whimsy doesn’t hurt,” Herrmann said.
Already, Herrmann noted the Dragon Master Foundation is planning to bring the fundraiser back to Rock River Rapids next year and build on it – like welcoming guests live at the event. On top of the race, the plan is to offer various games, a silent auction and more.
For more information on the foundation and to keep updated on next year’s fundraiser plans, visit www.dragonmaster.org.