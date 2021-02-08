While Carri Fry may have retired at the end of January after more than two decades working with the Derby Public Library, the commitment to many of the missions she took on as part of the youth services department remains.
Prior to coming to Derby, Fry worked as a child care director for several years in her native Oklahoma, developing a passion for working with youth – especially preschool-age kids.
“They were so much fun, they’re wide open to learn and they just absorbed everything, so that’s when I fell in love working with young children,” Fry said.
As an added bonus, Fry was able to bring her own kids to work with her while in child care. Once she and her family moved to Derby, her kids were old enough to take care of themselves, so she was able to branch out yet stay true to her roots with a position in the Derby Public Library’s youth services department.
Hired on as an assistant initially in the fall of 1997, Fry took over as youth services coordinator after a short time. It was a natural fit and one that came with a number of the benefits working with young children without some of the more trying elements (i.e., feeding them, getting them to take naps, etc.)
“I just enjoyed doing story times. I got to have those fun moments, all positive, and then they went home,” Fry said.
Through her time with the library, Fry worked with families and children of all ages – even up through high school. And yet, early childhood development remained a cause near and dear to Fry’s heart.
Part of the staff during the library’s move to its current building, Fry got to help shape the youth services department over the years – creating a welcoming place for all ages. That included installation of a service desk that could cater to different age demographics at the same time and the Arlee Killion Early Literacy Area – an interactive discovery and play setting to help prepare youth for the classroom.
Fry recalls having story time at the old library in what is now the congregate meal dining area for the Derby Senior Center, with parents waiting in the library proper while staff read to the kids. Over the years, with the move to the new library, those same programs have become more open and inviting as Fry’s department worked to empower families in the area of early childhood literacy.
“We moved more towards also teaching parents how much fun it is to read to children and different ways you can do it because, you know, that’s something they don’t teach you in school – how to get your child interested in reading and how to read with enthusiasm. If you didn’t have a parent who did that, then that’s a parenting skill that I feel we can teach people, too,” Fry said. “We help a lot of families here. Parents come in and ask us questions on how to motivate their children to read, so we do things like that. It’s so much fun when you give a child a book and they’re just so excited.”
On top of empowering families, Fry was keen to empower her employees in the youth services department. While story time was her favorite, she was quick to encourage employees to pursue their own programs to help enrich the library experience.
“Mostly I felt like a mentor to my staff, hiring the very best people I could hire – and they’re very creative people – and letting them be creative, letting them own their programs,” Fry said.
Now, she has seen former staff go on to become heads of their own departments and seen children that she helped when she first started go on to have families of their own who returned to the library.
Coming full circle, seeing the progression of those she’s worked with and worked for has made Fry feel like she made a difference. In retirement, she does not plan on letting up either, as she noted she is intent on joining the Friends of the Library group that handles fundraising for the organization. Additionally, she noted she is open to freelancing and working with other libraries to develop other early literacy areas – continuing her mission.