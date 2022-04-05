You might not know it, but everywhere you go in Derby you will see signs of Allen Frost’s handiwork.
Frost is a senior sign and signal technician in Derby’s Street Division, maintaining city signs and traffic signals, and is getting set to wrap up a storied 33-year career working for the city of Derby. His last day with the department will be June 10.
A native of nearby Rose Hill, Frost admitted he always had an affinity for Derby and immediately applied to work for the city after graduating high school. It wasn’t until 1989 though, funnily enough, that he officially started work with the street department.
“Every year since I graduated from high school, I always put in an application to the city of Derby,” Frost said. “Every year, except the year they called me.”
Driving dump trucks for a Wichita company, the soon-to-be-married Frost leapt at the chance to join the city of Derby staff once it was presented and the rest is history.
Like the city, Frost’s role has grown and evolved through the years. He did a little bit of everything for the department – including operating a street sweeper – when he first started. Over time, though, his duties came to focus on installation and maintenance of signs and traffic signals throughout Derby.
As Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza put it, Frost is responsible for “every sign that you see that guides and direct and informs you.” The sign and signal department created to handle those responsibilities, which Frost heads up, did not even exist back in 1989.
Originally, the city relied on buying premade signs (with street signs about the only thing the department customized) until the city manager called needing a sign put up “today.” Frost called Sedgwick County, which made its own signs, for some assistance. From there, the former Public Works Director encouraged Frost to “find out how they make signs and learn,” something he has been doing ever since.
For Frost, that has been a continuously changing process, as he started out baking letters onto signs before moving onto reflective stickers and now using a computerized system that cuts the lettering onto the signs.
“Think of a cricut machine for crafters today, and that’s designed off the technology that was developed for this type of work,” Mendoza said.
“I’m pretty proud of the work I’ve done here,” Frost said. “I think I’ve helped the city quite a bit evolve from, more or less, contracting everything out to where we can do more in house now than we ever did before.”
Updating all of the city’s
4,000 signs every 10 years, Frost noted that works out to replacing about 30 signs each month – from traffic signs to those denoting safety information in city parks and more.
Along with the signs, Frost also helps maintain traffic signals that may be having issues or need repairs – like one recently brought in from the Patriot/Buckner intersection that was damaged by high winds.
Both require a certain level of certification in order to meet the Municipal Uniform Traffic Code. And while engineers set the initial timing of the traffic signals upon installation, Frost and his department handle the upkeep of the parts (control boxes, cameras, etc.) to make sure they continue to function properly.
When he started, Frost said signal maintenance equated to installing yellow light bulbs on school crossing zones. And instead of the four traffic signals from when he started, he now has 23 signals to keep running smoothly.
On top of managing the
signs and signals, Frost’s department creates banners for city events (like the upcoming Spring Into Art) and takes care of the flags around town as needed.
Frost was quick to note many of his greatest accomplishments – like building High Park – were part of a team effort through Public Works. He remains grateful for the opportunity to grow with the city, and the work he has put in to establish the department will not soon be forgotten.
“What’s amazing about what Allen [Frost] has done [is] he’s accepted the challenge,” Mendoza said. “An opportunity was given to grow internally. He took that opportunity, he learned, he grew, he became the expert, and he’s not just the expert here but now he is the go-to for other people to call, help and assist.”