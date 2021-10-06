The Derby Public Library Friends of the Library will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 in the library’s Community Room.
As part of its meeting, Friends invites the community to hear a historical presentation entitled “Children of the Promised Land” by Angela Bates as a part of Humanities Kansas’ Crossroads Conversations.
Nicodemus, a small, unincorporated town in Graham County, is the only remaining western town established by African Americans during the Reconstruction Period following the Civil War. Today, the town is a National Historic Site. Bates is the executive director of the Nicodemus Historical Society.
Prior to Bates’ presentation, the Friends organization will conduct a brief business meeting and will also be available to answer questions regarding membership for other library supporters.