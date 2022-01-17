Having a bit of an inventory surplus, the Friends of the Library will be holding another book sale Jan. 21-23 at the Derby Public Library (1600 E. Walnut Grove). Sale hours will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 21 (Friends members only), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 and 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 23.
Books will be on sale for $0.25 (paperback) and $0.50 (hardcover) while shoppers will also have the option to fill a library bag with books for $5. Music CDs will be available for $1 while DVDs and books on CD will be on sale for $2 each.
For additional information, contact friends@derbylibrary.com.