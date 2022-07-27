The Friends of the Derby Public Library will hold its annual book sale Aug. 5-7 in the library’s Community Room.
A preview for members only will be going on from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5. Memberships will be available for purchase at the door for a $10 annual fee.
The public sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 and 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7.
During the public sale, shoppers can purchase books, DVDs, CDs, and books on tape while supporting the library. Paperbacks will be available for $0.25, hardbacks for $0.50, and DVDs and audiobooks will be $1. Shoppers can also fill a bag for $5. Contact Pat Kitterman at 788-6200 for more info.