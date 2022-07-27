Book sale nets funds for the Library

Patrons of the library scope out books at the 2018 Friends of the Derby Public Library book sale. The sale is held annually to benefit the library's programs and services. 

 INFORMER FILE

The Friends of the Derby Public Library will hold its annual book sale Aug. 5-7 in the library’s Community Room.

A preview for members only will be going on from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5. Memberships will be available for purchase at the door for a $10 annual fee.

