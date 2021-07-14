After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the Friends of Library book sale is back on in 2021.
The annual event will be held in the Community Room at the Derby Public Library (1600 E. Walnut Grove) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24 and 1 to 4 p.m. July 25.
Books will be on sale for $0.25 (paperback) and $0.50 (hardcover) while shoppers will also have the option to fill a library bag with books for $5.
Music CDs will be available for $1 while DVDs and books on CD will be on sale for $2 each. All sales will be cash only.
A friends-only preview sale will also be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 23, with anyone able to join the Friends of the Library for $10 prior to that date.
Volunteers are still needed for the sale and anyone interested can email friends@derbylibrary.com.