TOPEKA — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) is helping introduce more fruits and vegetables to 53,015 Kansas elementary school students through a $3.3 million award to the state.
The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) divided the award between 186 schools, with each school receiving $65 per student.
Participating schools provide access to fresh fruits and vegetables to students at no charge. Students learn that produce can be a healthy and delicious snack, and the program gives teachers an opportunity to offer nutritional education to their students.
Schools apply for the program in the spring. The $3.3 million awarded to Kansas is for the 2022 federal fiscal year, which begins in October.
Derby schools participating are Wineteer, Cooper, and Oaklawn elementary schools.