usd 260 meal service (copy)
JEFF COTT/INFORMER

The United States Department of Agriculture will continue to offer free meals to all enrolled students for the remainder of the school year. The extension allows Derby Public Schools to serve free meals as long as funding is available, which means enrolled students do not need to add funds to their meal account for breakfast or lunch (unless at the secondary level and purchasing a second meal). Families will receive a notification if funding runs out. Curbside pick-up will remain available for remote learners.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags