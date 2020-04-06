Derby Public Schools’ free meal service averaged 1,316 free lunches per day in March – and Food Service Supervisor Martha Lawson said that number is steadily increasing.
The free meal service is offered to students to ensure they won’t go hungry while finishing the school year at home. The meals are available to all children up to 18 years old without income requirements, address stipulations or registration.
The free meals are now offered at three locations – the Central Kitchen, Oaklawn Elementary, and Wineteer Elementary. The Central Kitchen location has had the most traffic, Lawson said.
While the new service has had a few small hiccups, the rollout has been relatively smooth, especially considering how quickly it all came together, Lawson said. The service began March 23.
Some adjustments have been made to simplify the process. To help make the service easier on families and to thin the number of people picking up lunches at once, flyers are given to parents who have brought their children with them to a pickup location. Written on each flyer is that family’s number of children. As long as they bring their flyer, those parents can now pick up meals without having to bring their kids.
The meals follow the Department of Agriculture’s meal planning rules: each meal contains three-fourths a cup of fruit or vegetables, one ounce of grain, two ounces of meat or meat alternative, and eight ounces of milk. Alternative meals are available for children with gluten intolerance and peanut allergies.
Food service workers are taking necessary precautions to ensure cleanliness and sanitation, Lawson said. Social distancing is maintained both when workers are preparing and serving meals, and normal procedures such as wearing gloves, washing hands and not touching faces are followed, Lawson said. The prep kitchens are set up to allow six feet of space between workers.
The district’s 36 food service workers prepare and serve the meals, and a handful of additional volunteers are helping serve the meals and control traffic.
To maintain space between food servers and families picking up meals, food servers put the lunches on a flat tray and hold it out to the driver, “so there’s no direct contact with the server,” Lawson said.
Parents or students can also pick up meals on foot. To maintain social distance, meals are placed on a table between servers and families, Lawson said.
Though the circumstances that led to the free meal service are grave, Lawson said there is one silver lining – the interaction between school employees and adults.
“We [always] get to do that with the kids, but we don’t get to do that with parents. So that’s been really fun.”