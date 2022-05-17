The United States Department of Agriculture has extended several waivers through summer 2022, which will allow Derby Public Schools to offer free pre-packaged, curbside meals to any child ages 1-18. There are no income requirements or address stipulations and no registration is necessary.
Free summer meals will be served June 6 through July 29 (with no meals on July 4) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Kitchen, 610 E. Market; noon to 1 p.m. at Oaklawn Elementary, 5000 S. Clifton Ave., Wichita; and noon to 1 p.m. at Wineteer Elementary, 8801 E. Ent, Wichita.
Meals will be offered Monday through Thursday, with Friday meals to be picked up Thursday. For more information on the program, visit derbyschools.com.