Derby Public Schools is giving out free adult meals through July 20. Any adult who comes through one of the district’s lunch pickup sites to pick up meals for their kids will also receive a free meal. A maximum of two adult meals is allowed per car. Meals can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Central Kitchen, Oaklawn Elementary, and Wineteer Elementary. More details are available at derbyschools.com.
Free adult meals available for pickup
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
