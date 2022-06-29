JULY 4TH ACTIVITIES INFORMATION COURTESY OF DENNIS INSULATION
DERBY EVENTS
KANSAS GROWN FARMERS MARKET
July 2 • 8 a.m. to noon
Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.
WOODLAWN UMC • 431 S. WOODLAWN
July 3 • 10 a.m. Red, White, & Blue Jeans Service
Celebration following service with music, bounce houses and yard games, Funky Monkey Munchies food truck.
41ST ANNUAL FIRECRACKER RACE • HIGH PARK,
2801 E. JAMES
July 4 • 4-mile at 7:30 a.m./1-mile at 8:30 a.m.
Join the Derby Running Club for the 41st annual Derby Firecracker Race. Cash rewards for the fastest runners as well as age group awards.
INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE (SEE ROUTE ON PG 11)
July 4 • 10-11 a.m.
The parade, sponsored by Derby VFW Post 7253, begins at Panther Stadium (just east of Madison Ave. & Woodlawn Blvd.), proceeds west on Madison to Georgie, south on Georgie to Market, east on Market back to Panther Stadium (see map below). To enter, visit vfw7253.org. Contact Derby VFW Post at 789-8244 or email cmd@vfw7253.org.
FIRE STATION 81 OPEN HOUSE • 715 E. MADISON
July 4 • 10 a.m.-noon
Derby firefighters will have fire trucks on display along with the Fire Safety House following the parade.
DERBY HISTORICAL MUSEUM • WOODLAWN & MARKET
July 4 • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The museum has something for all ages. Admission is free, donations are welcome.
DERBY TWINS BASEBALL • PANTHER FIELD, WOODLAWN & MARKET
July 4 • 6-9 p.m.
Enjoy America’s favorite pastime before the fireworks. The Derby Twins will take on the Mulvane Patriots. Free.
FIREWORKS IN THE PARK • HIGH PARK, 2801 E. JAMES
July 4 • 6-10:30 p.m.
Fireworks at approx. 9:30 p.m.
Bring a blanket and lawn chair and enjoy a fun evening in Derby at High Park. ADA parking will be available at the Darrell Zimmerman Family Shelter parking lot. No personal fireworks or alcoholic beverages allowed in the park. Questions? Call Public Works at 788-0301.
AREA EVENTS
ANNUAL MULVANE 4TH OF JULY PARADE
July 4, noon-1 p.m.
Parade route: 2nd & Wildcat Blvd. to 2nd & Main. Community celebration in Main St. Park with watermelon, ice cream, live entertainment.
ROSE HILL RECREATION CENTER 4TH OF JULY ICE CREAM SOCIAL AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY
July 4, 8-10 p.m.
Shorty Cox Park, 629 E. School St. Show up early to get a good spot at the park. Bring your chairs and blankets. Free! Contact: jason@rosehillrec.com; 776-9880