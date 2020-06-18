Guadalupe Clinic was recently awarded a $2,500 COVID-19 Response and Recovery Grant from the Derby Community Foundation. The grant will help the clinic provide telemedicine visits for Derby-area residents. Pictured from left to right are J.V. Johnson, Guadalupe Clinic executive director; Reba Smith, DCF board chair; and Stacey Bundy, Guadalupe Clinic grant writer.
Foundation awards grant to Guadalupe Clinic
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
