Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms - some storms may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 71F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - some storms may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 71F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.