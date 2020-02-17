Former Derby Recreation Commission Superintendent Frank Seitz was given what may be the highest honor a former recreation commission head could receive in the state of Kansas. Seitz was inducted into the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association (KRPA) Hall of Fame on February 10 in Topeka.
Seitz officially retired from the DRC on December 15, 2017, and was the first and only superintendent the commission had for 37 years until the hiring of his replacement, current Superintendent Chris Drum.
During Seitz’s supervision of the DRC the annual budget grew from $78,000 to $6 million at the time he left. The DRC had amassed 7,629 members and developed over 1,300 programs in aquatics, art, sports, health and wellness and more upon his departure.
The DRC went from one employee in the beginning to 28 full-time employees and 400 part-time employees over those years.
Seitz spearheaded the development of two full-service recreation centers, development and renovation of three ball field facilities and Derby’s biggest park to date, High Park. He also led the construction of Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park, and supervised the park management for 15 years.
Seitz worked with the state to help solidify the legislative foundation and structural independence of recreation commissions across the state. He was active in monitoring legislative processes and coordinating advocacy efforts on behalf of recreation commissions.
Throughout Seitz’s career, he contributed to professionalization of the field. He was, and continues to be, a mentor who shares his expertise to assist and educate organizations throughout Kansas.
“It is truly hard to overstate the many times he has lent freely of his time, knowledge, work processes, documents, staff, and facilities to others in the profession,” DRC Director of Administration Derek Smith said.
“His achievements with administrative leadership, relationships, facilities, and programs in many ways have become benchmarks by which others may measure themselves and their organizations,” Smith said.