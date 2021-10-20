Reports indicate Cody Chitwood, a former special education teacher and coach at Derby Middle School, was sentenced to three years of probation on Oct. 18 in a child pornography case.
Chitwood was arrested in January 2018 and charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. He reportedly plead guilty to two counts while negotiating a plea deal. His contract with USD 260 was terminated in February 2018 in relation to those criminal charges.
As part of his sentencing, it was reported Chitwood must register as a sex offender for 25 years and he could face 64 months in prison if he is found in violation of his probation.