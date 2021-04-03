Sgt. Andrew Gonzales, member of the Kansas Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 635th Regimental Support Brigade, recently got an opportunity to turn a dream into a reality – competing in the KANG Best Warrior competition March 17-21 in Salina.
On top of being chosen to represent his unit in the state competition, Gonzales went on to be named the Best Warrior noncommissioned officer of the year.
“[Being selected] in itself was a good honor, and then going and actually winning the thing, honestly, I feel like it made my family very proud,” Gonzales said. “Military’s always been a big thing in my family. My grandpa served in World War II with the Navy. I’ve had various aunts and uncles in the Army, the Marine Corps, the Navy. I know that them seeing that was definitely a proud moment for all of us.”
As part of the Best Warrior competition, soldiers are evaluated on their abilities to execute basics tasks – such as combat tactics and marksmanship, conducting a medical evacuation, responding to a chemical attack, performing land navigation and overcoming physical challenges.
Gonzales (a former Derby resident) noted the competition was pretty demanding physically and mentally. Shortly after enlisting with the National Guard in 2015, he took notice that soldiers from his unit ended up winning the state competition more often than not.
While Gonzales said he never thought of himself as being at that same caliber, he said his training and preparedness paid off this past year when his superiors offered him the opportunity to take part in the Army’s air assault school – one of the most “physically demanding” schools offered – last November.
Completing air assault training showed Gonzales was ready and willing to go on short notice, which led to him being selected to represent the 1st battalion in the Kansas Best Warrior competition this year.
Over the course of his military career, Gonzales has served on active deployment in Syria, Jordan and Kuwait (2018-2019) as an infantry team leader – being responsible for a fire team of three to four soldiers, managing their welfare and designating roles among team members.
Personal history – with cousins and other relatives still actively serving – played a role in Gonzales enlisting, but that experience with the National Guard engrained that commitment to serve in him. Currently, Gonzales works for the Wichita Police Department, joining the force in 2017.
“For me, I felt like I could be doing more and I just saw a lot of similarities between the military and law enforcement to where I was like, ‘OK, I can do something that’s similar, serve my community and realize that I am making a difference.’ I think that’s kind of what propelled me to want to be an LEO,” Gonzales said.
Training for the National Guard, while more intense, went hand in hand with preparations to become a police officer, Gonzales said.
As Gonzales continues his service career and prepares to represent his unit in the regional Best Warrior competition – to be held in May at Texas’ Fort Swift – he admitted there is a little bit of pressure. It is good pressure, though, as he is proud to represent his state and his family at the next level.
Given how much his family’s experiences meant to him, he is hopeful that he can pass that on to his own children some day.
“It’s a great honor just to be able to represent the state, everybody in it and everybody in the Kansas Army National Guard, and I think it’s going to be a cool story to tell my kids one day,” Gonzales said. “One day, when my kids go down into my man cave and see all that stuff, I want them to say, ‘hey, our dad did some stuff; he was a cool dad.’”