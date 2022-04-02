Gov. Laura Kelly and Maj. Gen David Weishaar recently recognized award recipients – including a familiar face – at the Kansas National Guard’s annual ceremony.
For the second year in a row, former Derby resident Sgt. Andrew Gonzales claimed the Best Warrior non-commissioned officer award. The Best Warrior is a four-day competition that includes fitness tests, weapon assembly races, marksmanship challenges, and exercises to test medical knowledge and navigation skills.
Along with Gonzales, others honored included Spc. Nickolas Decker (Best Warrior Soldier), Sgt. Ryan March (Outstanding Marksman) and Airman 1st Class Olivia M. Wallace (Airman of the Year).