While many Catholics in the Wichita diocese welcomed the remains of sainthood candidate Fr. Emil Kapaun home through memorial services last month, former Derby priest Fr. Wayne Schmid (pastor at St. Mary from 1998-2011) was even more closely involved – helping escort the remains back from Hawaii the week prior.
Schmid was invited to be part of a select group on the escort trip given the influence Fr. Kapaun had on his own life – with Schmid having also served as a chaplain in the U.S. Army (24 years).
As a sophomore in high school in St. Louis, Schmid stumbled upon the story of Fr. Kapaun – serving fellow soldiers in a prison camp during the Korean War until his death – working on a book report. That encounter then shaped Schmid’s aspirations in both the priesthood and the Army (also serving multiple years in Korea).
“He’s always been a real strong influence in my life,” Schmid said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to be able to escort his remains back to Kansas. That was like a dream come true.”
In Hawaii, Schmid and the escort group toured the National Memorial Cemetery for U.S. soldiers designated prisoners of war (POW) or missing in action (MIA), as well the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency facility where Kapaun’s remains were identified earlier this year.
Schmid said Kapaun’s example continues to have an impact on him and he still preaches about the model of faith and service he established – something he brought up while saying the homily during the sending forth mass in Honolulu.
“To me, he’s a saint for our times because he speaks to the opposite of some of the values we have in the world today. He doesn’t judge. He can forgive. They never heard him say any words in anger. He always had a smile on his face. He totally gave of his own meager rations; he’d give them to the soldiers who were really needing it. He just laid it all out for others,” Schmid said. “I think that’s what really impressed me early on, and then as I grew older – and now I’m 80 years old – I’m still learning from him, just like layers.”
Viewing Kapaun’s remains and bringing them home, Schmid noted there was a sense of closure in the experience and he is grateful to have gone. Admittedly, though, he said the other dream would be to see Kapaun’s official canonization in Rome.
While Kapaun remains on the path to sainthood, Schmid noted he will continue to share his story in whatever way he can.
“I used to always talk about him as a model for chaplains, that really wherever the soldier is that’s your parish. So, basically, if you ever get captured; if they’re still there you should be there because you’re there to be their spiritual guide,” Schmid said. “I just think his message needs to be proclaimed to the world because I think he’s such a counterculture to what the values of life today speak to.”