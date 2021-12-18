Derby Police lost a member of its family in blue recently, as former officer TJ Ohlemeier passed away on Dec. 8. Ohlemeier was serving with the Colwich Police Department at the time of his passing, following stints in Clearwater and Derby.
Ohlemeier was a member of the Derby Police Department from 1986 to 2006, and truly stood out as a community servant. Through his career with Derby PD, he served as a patrol officer, head of community education and was a member of the department’s motorcycle unit, among other roles.
Capt. Jimmy Queen, who served with Ohlemeier for several years, noted he was always willing to work with Derby youth – serving as a DARE officer as well and teaching both of Queen’s children.
Additionally, both Queen and Chamber President/CEO Mark Staats – a former Derby officer who came up with Ohlemeier as a rookie – admitted it was hard not to picture Ohlemeier on a motorcycle, whether the department’s (though others were certified) or his own.
“He was passionate about his motorcycle; he loved to ride that motorcycle. It didn’t matter what the weather was like, he seemed to be always on it,” Queen said.
Being multilingual (speaking Spanish and German), Ohlemeier was also one of the few translators in the area when he first came up with Derby PD. At times, his services were even called upon by surrounding agencies in Haysville, Mulvane and even Sedgwick County.
While Derby Police Chief Robert Lee did not work with Ohlemeier during the latter’s tenure with the department, he recalled that he represented Derby PD well during their interactions (while Lee was working with Wichita PD) and remained well-known and highly regarded in the community.
As Queen recalled, Ohlemeier was “larger than life” and his big heart and willingness to help will not soon be forgotten – something both Staats and Lee attested to as well.
“Everyone in the community knew who he was and loved him,” Staats said. “TJ was always so nice to people when he arrested them or had to deal with them in an enforcement capacity. The kids at the time seemed to all respect him. I think that was because he was able to get down to their level and deal with them. That was a strong asset of his.”
“He was just a really super guy. I know even after I made chief he used to come up and visit me every now and then; I always looked forward to those visits,” Lee said. “He had a great sense of humor, a wealth of knowledge about the community and he will be missed.”