Derby Middle School assistant principal Danae Bennet will have a homecoming of sorts in the 2021-2022 school year, as the former Derby High math teacher is returning to the district – albeit in a new role.
“Not only was I excited that it felt like home again, but I’m excited for the challenge of doing middle school now because I’ve only been in high school for the last 13 years,” Bennett said of her new administrative position.
Bennett (formerly Pfizenmaier), who grew up in nearby Mulvane, spent 11 years teaching math at DHS – her first job after earning her degree in education from Kansas State University. Following that, she moved into administration, serving as assistant principal at Winfield High School for the past two years.
Taking the administrative position in Winfield (where her husband, Shawn, was teaching at the time), Bennett was part of a team all getting their first experience in administration – something that allowed her to pick up a number of tools to utilize in her new role at DMS.
“We all kind of had to just pick up in places where you felt like it wasn’t being covered. I took on a lot of communication types of roles and things like that, and I ran our creative learning community. It’s kind of the flexible style of learning within the school,” Bennett said. “I just feel like I’ve learned a lot about some of those different things that I can bring to Derby.”
Returning to USD 260 feels like reuniting with family, Bennett said, and she looks forward to utilizing her prior experience to fill in a more defined role – overseeing discipline for the eighth and seventh grades, helping drive civic engagement (an area where she helped Winfield win an award) within the school and more.
Becoming a teacher was an easy decision for Bennett, who wanted to help kids and make math more approachable and understandable.
Having seen the fruits of that labor – more difficult in some cases than others – getting into administration was a harder sell. While Bennett earned her master’s degree from Baker University shortly into her teaching career, she became unsure of that leap to administration the longer she taught.
Eventually, her husband – also serving as an assistant principal at Mulvane Middle School now – encouraged her to put herself out there. While it is a different way to help students, she quickly came to welcome that challenge.
“As a teacher, I felt like I impacted my students on a personal level. I felt like I was building those relationships with them, and honestly I felt like it was a lot easier. As an administrator, I think I help to influence the culture of the whole school, but I definitely have to go more out of my way to build relationships with kids than what I ever had to as a teacher,” Bennett said. “Part of what I do in administration is hoping that I could see my kids walking in the halls and following the same rules. That’s kind of what I want is to have that family and that culture that I would want my kids to be a part of.”
Knowing a number of the teachers at DMS and throughout the district from her previous tenure at the high school, Bennett said she is excited about the opportunity to work for USD 260 once again.
Through the summer, Bennett said she has been training and thinking about how she can serve students in the Derby schools and further strengthen that strong communal bond.
“What I want out of public schools is for kids to have a place that they feel safe and secure coming to,” Bennett said, “that this is like a second home for them, that they come here wanting to learn every day – coming here knowing that there’s going to be adults who care about them, who want them to succeed and show them the path to get there.”