Most teachers wouldn’t say they spent the spring semester in paradise. But fifth grade teacher Korte Warren did – specifically, in Paradise, Kan.
Paradise is where her grandparent’s ranch is located, a place Warren has helped out at since childhood. When school buildings closed in the spring, Warren decided to lend a hand again.
Warren’s grandparents raise black Angus cattle. They farm 1,700 acres and have 5,000 acres of grassland for the cattle.
A full day on the ranch usually starts like this: wake up early, go feed different fields of cattle, then take a coffee break.
The next step depended on the day: “If we need to plant, if we need to cut something, if we need to bale, if we need to spray, what the weather looks like,” Warren said.
Then she’d go out and finish her chores, have lunch, and maybe get a short nap in. Then it’s back into the field to do whatever else needs to get done.
After that, it was suppertime, followed by evening chores – “feeding chickens, ducks, any calves that need to be bottle fed.”
“Then bed, and do it all over again.”
During the spring semester, Warren would have coffee, do lessons, and be on call throughout the day. After school was out for the day, she’d continue to help out around the ranch.
The family togetherness being on a farm brings can’t be matched, Warren said.
“I love seeing my family work together as a team in the hard times and in the good times,” Warren said. “A family raised on a farm together is the best family you can have.”
Warren is married to a bullfighter. She said her husband and her teenage stepson also enjoy visiting the family ranch.
“They love going to the farm and helping out,” Warren said.
Sometime in the future, she and her husband may move to the farm.
Warren said she sees similarities between farming and teaching.
“Being both a farmer and a teacher, you have to have a hard work ethic [and] a good heart. It’s very rewarding after all the hard work you have to do.”