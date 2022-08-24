The 2022 season of Derby football kicks off with the annual Derby Night Lights event at Panther Stadium on Aug. 25. The series of scrimmages will feature Derby junior football and middle school scrimmages from 5 to 8:10 p.m. Following the scrimmages, all levels of Derby football will participate in a team stretch across the entire field. The high school freshman team will scrimmage before the JV and varsity teams scrimmage around 8:40 p.m. The fan shop will be open throughout the event, and admission is free.
