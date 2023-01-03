Sig's FST 1

Per new legislation, plans are for the food sales tax rate in Kansas to completely be phased out by 2025.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

With the new year, big change has come to shoppers in Derby and across Kansas – as the process to completely eliminate the state food sales tax has begun. 

Per legislation passed last session, Kansas has begun to phase out the food sales tax in 2023. To start, the food sales tax rate was cut from 6.5% to 4% as of Jan. 1. The process will culminate with the tax being completely eliminated by 2025.

Sig's FST 2

Sig’s employee Kadin Scritchfield (right) helps a customer with an order. Orders at the local butcher shop and other similar stores across the state are now subject to a reduced food sales tax rate following legislation that went into effect at the start of 2023.
0
0
0
0
0