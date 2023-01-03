With the new year, big change has come to shoppers in Derby and across Kansas – as the process to completely eliminate the state food sales tax has begun.
Per legislation passed last session, Kansas has begun to phase out the food sales tax in 2023. To start, the food sales tax rate was cut from 6.5% to 4% as of Jan. 1. The process will culminate with the tax being completely eliminated by 2025.
Though the process has commenced, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced plans in December to readdress the immediate shift to a 0% food sales tax rate. In the upcoming session, Kelly is set to introduce a bill that would axe the food sales tax immediately and also include diapers and feminine hygiene products among the exempt items.
As passed, the food and food ingredients qualifying as part of the sales tax reduction include standard grocery items as well as bottled water, candy, dietary supplements, soft drinks and food sold through vending machines. Excluded items include alcoholic beverages, tobacco and most prepared foods (i.e., restaurant dishes). Both lists could potentially be expanded in the upcoming legislative session.
Rolling out the reduced food sales tax rate across Kansas, there have been some initial bumps to smooth over. However, local grocer and owner of Sig’s Gourmet Butcher Shop Justin Everhart sees the axing of the food sales tax as a win-win for all parties involved.
“It’s one less check I have to write a month myself, because all I feel like at times is a glorified tax collector. I think it’ll help out everybody,” Everhart said. “It’s going to help some struggling families that are out there; every little bit helps.”
Personally, Everhart said factoring in the new food sales tax rate hasn’t added any difficulties on his end. Like other stores, though, Sig’s does offer some ready-to-eat hot foods that will have to be excluded from the sales tax reduction.
Balancing out
Kansas’ new food sales tax rate is certainly of note to city leadership – partly because of an unintended consequence of the legislation that impacts STAR bond districts across the state, including Derby.
“The main repayment tool for STAR bonds is the state sales tax, so when they eliminate the food portion of state sales tax that eliminates one of our revenue streams to pay back the STAR bonds,” said Derby City Manager Kiel Mangus.
While not an issue facing all of them, Derby’s STAR bond district features multiple grocery stores that will be hampered by the food sales tax rate. Goddard and some Kansas City-are STAR bond districts will face similar challenges.
Mangus noted the city does not have an exact split on the food sales tax collected versus others, but did state it is “a fairly decent chunk.” Because of that, the axing of the food sales tax can impact STAR bond repayment.
As the state agreed to the STAR bond process and projects, Mangus noted the city simply wants that commitment to be honored to make those payments – which is why the food sales tax rate is one of the top legislative priorities for the city.
Given the funds available to initiate the food sales tax elimination, municipalities are asking the state find a way to make the STAR bond districts whole and follow through with the initial agreement that saw state funding pay for the majority of projects.
For example, Field Station: Dinosaurs in Derby was covered 98% by state sales tax revenue and 2% by the city’s portion of the countywide sales tax and transient guest tax.
The main side effect if the districts are not made whole is that bonds would be paid back over a longer period of time, which would add costs to the city – though Mangus noted estimates show the city would still be able to complete payments. The extended payment period would, however, delay collection of another portion of district revenue.
“We cannot collect transient guest tax until the STAR bonds are paid off,” Mangus said. “The sooner those pay off, the sooner the city can start receiving transient guest tax funds.”
Part of the final phase STAR bond project in Derby is the construction of a hotel – which would add to the transient guest tax revenue.
Not quite zero
Another local piece of taxing authority that will not be touched is the Derby Difference sales tax. Legislation phasing out the state food sales tax did keep in place local authority for counties and cities to continue taxing those items.
Though the state sales tax elimination was begun, moving toward 0% by 2025, the county’s 1% tax and the .5% Derby Difference sales tax will be allowed to remain in effect on grocery items.
Kansas’ Department of Revenue estimates the food sales tax elimination will reduce state revenues by $80.3 million in fiscal year 2023, $264.1 million in FY 2024, $434.3 million in FY 2025, and $533.9 million in FY 2026.