Trumpeted by Gov. Laura Kelly, Attorney General Derek Schmidt and other prominent Kansas politicians, the call to “axe” the state food sales tax has been a dominant refrain during the current legislative session.
While the elimination of the state food sales tax remains a focus, action has yet to be taken by the Legislature. That uncertainty has city and county governments preparing for a number of potential impacts – not least of which is what the elimination of that taxing power would do at the local level.
Hitting absolute zero
Currently, Sedgwick County collects a one-cent sales tax that is distributed among local municipalities (based on a specific formula) annually while Derby also has a half cent sales tax in place. City Manager Kiel Mangus noted the exact impact of the food sales tax being eliminated from those collections is hard to pinpoint.
A report requested from staff by Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell projected a decrease in collections of 15% (based on a fiscal note from the proposed legislation) with the food sales tax elimination, which would add up to a $4.4 million loss for the county and a roughly $1 million hit for Derby from the county and Derby Difference collections combined.
“There’s no easy answer to how you resolve $3, $4, $5 million dollars in lost revenue,” Howell said. “It’s a pretty hard thing to figure out.”
For the county, those sales tax collections are split evenly between the general fund and road maintenance, while the Derby Difference collections go toward funding a portion of the fire department and the library’s budget – though the current tax is scheduled to expire in 2024.
“It helps relieve the weight of property taxes on our residents by having those people who might live in Rose Hill, Mulvane or outside places that come in to Derby to shop and to eat, having them help pay for some of those resources like street maintenance or different fire and [police] resources,” Mangus said.
House Bill 2106, the latest food sales tax legislation being considered, has yet to be brought to a vote. The bill was in conference committee when the Legislature recessed until April 25, and for now a committee report outlines plans for local authority to remain when it comes to the food sales tax.
Immediate action to axe the food tax has also been tempered, as the committee report suggests a phased elimination which would move the state food sales tax rate to 4% starting Jan. 1, 2023. The rate would then be reduced to 2% on Jan. 1, 2024 and move to 0% by Jan. 1, 2025.
Losing luster
While the latest committee report would keep local authority in place, for now, there is at least one area in which Derby specifically would feel the effects of the food sales tax elimination – STAR bonds.
Given that state sales tax revenue helps pay off STAR bonds, axing the food tax would hinder those efforts at least slightly as there are at least three grocery stores (Dillons, Target and Aldi) currently located in the STAR bond district helping fund those bond payments.
Mangus reported the city has been told the Kansas Department of Commerce intends to make STAR bond districts whole outside of the food sales tax – through another budget amendment – which would mitigate the negative impacts. However, the payoff rate would take a hit.
“We’d still be pulling from the entire district,” Mangus said, “but when you lower that sales tax amount on groceries and that dollar amount coming in is lowered the payback just takes a little bit longer.”
Derby recently paid off its 2017 STAR bond series in March of this year, for example, which would have been a lengthier process with the food sales tax elimination.
Next steps
State Representative for District 81 Leah Howell confirmed that the legislation has not come up for a vote, but it’s something that is yet expected this session – even in a somewhat altered form.
“I’m surprised that it hasn’t passed already. When you have both gubernatorial candidates basically running in the same direction, I would assume that would be something that would be very important to the Legislature,” commissioner Jim Howell said. “I don’t think it’s dead yet; I think they’re going to pass something this year, but it’s not what they advertised earlier in the year.”
With Kansas an outlier among its neighbors when it comes to food sales tax, there has been bipartisan support for its reduction. A number of bills with that goal were introduced when the session convened, but action has been held up as the exact details are ironed out.
Definitions of “food and food ingredients” continue to be sussed out, with the committee report seeking to include bottled drinks, candy, dietary supplements and vending machine items while excluding alcoholic beverages, tobacco and most prepared (i.e., restaurant) foods.
Having been grocery shopping recently, Rep. Leah Howell has seen how “painful” it can be and in the midst of continued inflation she sees the food sales tax elimination as a benefit to her constituents – no matter the timing.
“I think that would provide some budgetary relief for Derby families,” Leah Howell said. “It’s my understanding that we’re talking about ratcheting it down a little bit slowly over a couple of years instead of doing it all at once so it’s a little bit easier on the budget as a whole.”