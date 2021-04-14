The sun came out – as did the crowd – during a community celebration to honor the lives of local residents who passed away during the past year.
The Rod Trowbridge Memorial Cook Airfield Fly-In, held April 10 just east of Derby, was termed “a huge success” by organizer Ryan Trowbridge, Rod’s son.
“I’m just glad it’s not raining,” he said. “The rain would have killed this event.”
The combination of favorable weather and a pent-up demand to get outside after a year of event cancellations helped, too.
But as a collage of photos from the life of Rod Trowbridge showed, the heart of the occasion was to celebrate life.
Trowbridge died on April 6, 2020, just short of his 73rd birthday. Some 16 other people who died during the past year also were included in the roll of honor to be saluted.
“After that [April 6], so many people in the area passed away, but we just couldn’t get together,” Ryan Trowbridge said. COVID-19 restrictions either shut or restricted live, in-person memorial services.
But with the number of cases now at a low and safer level and the widespread use of vaccine, it was time to have the event. Since it was a free admission gathering, Trowbridge didn’t have an idea of attendance, but the “Redneck Cornhole Tournament” attracted more than 100 participants alone and it was clear by mid afternoon that hundreds more were milling around, taking in the car show, looking at the aircraft and motorcycles and obtaining food from a wide variety of food trucks.
The barbecue competition alone attracted 12 teams, including ones from the Kansas City area and Minnesota.
“The word got out,” said Trowbridge, a DHS graduate and local owner of a lawn and landscaping company with roots in the area.
Continuing a music tradition
Due to the positive reception, he said, plans are already in place to make the event an annual one, with the timeslot about the same in early April.
For attendees such as Margo Wiens, a friend of Ryan Trowbridge who was running the raffle table, said the time felt right.
“It’s a great turnout,” she said. “It’s good to see so many people out here to support the event and enjoy the weather.”
The event, which kicked off at 11 a.m., featured a full slate of bands starting at 3 p.m. and carrying into the evening.
“We’re ready to get back to live music,” Wiens said. “I know people have missed it.”
Ryan’s dad had an interest in live music. One of the things the father-and-son team did was start the Wheatland Music Festival in 2000, so it was fitting that four bands were included in this event.
One of the more popular activities was the cornhole toss, where there were two players per team and two divisions.
Among the participants was Kevin Wolken of Peck, Kan., who had the fortune to have the wind at his back.
“You just got to ‘ride the wind,’” he said as the bag sailed through the air and into its designated hole.
There was a charge for the cornhole and poker run motorcycle events, but other than that, Trowbridge and his organizers depended on local businesses and family and friends to help out.
The lead sponsor was Premier Global Corp. of Derby. The other sponsors were local, too.
“They’re the reason why this thing is happening,” Trowbridge said.