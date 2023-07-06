One of the more common items brought before the Derby City Council during the public forum portion of its meeting are citizens’ concerns over flooding at their homes.
Currently, the city is looking to provide some support to mitigate flood risks through an update of the Derby floodplain ordinance, which was first discussed at the council’s June 27 meeting.
Since 1981, Derby has participated in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) to provide federally-backed flood insurance for its residents. Additionally, the city also participates in the Community Rating System (CRS), which is a voluntary program that provides incentives to communities regarding flooding issues.
“One of the hardest things we deal with when residents call is about floodplain, floodway. I know some of you have heard it. It’s a complicated thing and very regulated,” said City Manager Kiel Mangus. “The intention of the floodplain ordinance is to protect the health, safety, and property of residents.”
Derby currently ranks as a Class 7 community through the CRS, qualifying for a 15% premium discount to all residents who purchase NFIP-backed flood insurance policies.
Looking to potentially increase its rating and the CRS benefits for residents, Assistant Director of Public Works Dillan Curtis reported the city is looking at a few updates to the current floodplain ordinance, which primarily applies to residents living around rivers, streams, creeks, drainage channels, etc.
The city’s floodplain ordinance was last updated in 2016 to include the most recent Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRM) issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Changes are being pursued to maintain and improve Derby’s status in the CRS program. Among those changes proposed by Curtis were:
- Elevating mechanical/HVAC equipment serving residential structures to be the same elevation as the lowest level of the residence – at least 1 foot above base flood elevation.
- Allowing construction of accessory structures (using flood-proof material) in the floodplain, though defining use and installation for such structures in the Special Flood Hazard Area.
- Requiring construction of critical facilities (hospitals, child care centers, government buildings, etc.) to be at least 1 foot above the 500-year flood level.
Additionally, some general language clean-up was included in the proposed update, which Curtis noted primarily provides some bylaws for the city.
“It gives us a little bit more teeth to enforce those to make sure that things are built correctly,” Curtis said.
Updates, Curtis pointed out, will not change current practice to permitting or fees of any new structures in the floodplain. He also noted not participating in the CRS program would have negative financial impacts to property owners required to purchase flood insurance.
Knowing that, council members were grateful for the work staff put in updating the ordinance.
“This is a big deal to homeowners, when they have to pay flood insurance, to get that discount,” said council member Elizabeth Stanton.
A second reading of the floodplain ordinance was scheduled for a future meeting, while Curtis also pointed out the plan ultimately has to be signed off on by the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources.