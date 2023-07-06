Floodplain Insurance

Derby is currently looking to update its floodplain ordinance to make sure benefits continue to be provided to residents who live in areas facing increased risk of flooding.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

One of the more common items brought before the Derby City Council during the public forum portion of its meeting are citizens’ concerns over flooding at their homes.

Currently, the city is looking to provide some support to mitigate flood risks through an update of the Derby floodplain ordinance, which was first discussed at the council’s June 27 meeting.

