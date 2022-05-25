Last season, Kyle Flax got an opportunity to take a leap in his coaching career as an assistant coach for the Derby Twins. Heading into the 2022 campaign, Flax is taking the reins of the Twins and is ready to build off an eighth-place finish in the NBC World Series.
In his seventh year of coaching, he has spent time in the high school ranks both at DHS and in the club baseball realm. Flax has helped players reach the next level and hopes to bring winning baseball to Derby.
Flax wants to bring a high-energy squad to Derby that is aggressive for all nine innings.
“I like to see my guys hustling on and off the field, being dirtbags if they can,” Flax said. “I tell my players that energy, effort and attitude are things you have to bring to the field every day, so those are the three things I am going to harp on.”
The Twins will have a solid squad, including Derby alum Colson Syring, that will have to be ready to play as a team in only two short months of baseball.
According to Flax, General Manager Jeff Wells did a lot of recruiting in Arizona, and the team will have talent from several colleges throughout the country.
Retaining talent has been crucial for some of the best in the Sunflower Collegiate League, and Flax is working to make the Twins an organization that brings some returners back to Derby.
The short season creates many challenges for the coaches, and Flax has been keeping tabs on his roster to track how they have performed in the college season to create a winning lineup.
“I think we have a good squad,” Flax said. “It is a good mixture of veterans, returners with some young guys who are coming in who are hungry and looking for a role. It is always nice to have that competition.”
Creating winning baseball from the jump will be crucial for the Twins this season, and Flax emphasized that his squad will need to buy into working together as a team early in the season to have success.
“With only two months being here, we just have to push the focus on being a team,” Flax said. “It doesn’t matter where you come from, what you do, or what you did; it is just buying into the two months of the season to be the best player you can be.”
Players are scheduled to report on May 28 and will have a few days to practice as a team for the first time before the season starts. Derby will travel to play the Kansas Cannons on June 2.