Swaney Teacher

Amber Kellogg is currently getting her classroom ready for her first year at Swaney Elementary. The new teacher has deep ties to the school, which is named after her great-great-great-great-uncle.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Derby’s Swaney Elementary certainly has some history behind it – as one of the oldest elementary schools in USD 260. Beyond that, the building is also named after longtime Derby teacher and former superintendent J.W. Swaney.

This school year, those historical ties will run even deeper as Amber Kellogg – the great-great-great-great-niece of J.W. – is set to start her first year teaching at Swaney Elementary.

