Derby’s Swaney Elementary certainly has some history behind it – as one of the oldest elementary schools in USD 260. Beyond that, the building is also named after longtime Derby teacher and former superintendent J.W. Swaney.
This school year, those historical ties will run even deeper as Amber Kellogg – the great-great-great-great-niece of J.W. – is set to start her first year teaching at Swaney Elementary.
Prior to teaching, Kellogg worked as a hair stylist for nearly two decades – running her own salon for 13 years. Then, in 2019 she got an emergency sub license and spent a lot of time at Swaney, quickly realizing it was a perfect fit.
“When I got my sub license and I started subbing here, I just fell in love with the building. I’ve been in other schools, but I think Swaney really feels like a family and a community – not just with the students, but all of the staff as well,” Kellogg said. “I instantly just loved being in the classroom, and I was like ‘this is what I want to do.’”
For other “obvious reasons” – her relation to the building’s namesake, originally being from Derby, etc. – teaching at Swaney Elementary was extremely appealing to Kellogg. She also student taught in the building while pursuing her master’s in education last fall. Once a second grade position opened up, Kellogg applied immediately.
Upon moving back to Derby with her family, two of Kellogg’s children were enrolled in Swaney Elementary, deepening the family connection. She admitted raising her kids (six total) is something she thinks helped prepare her to enter a career in education and will also carry over into her new role.
“Just being a mom, and because I am older and this is my second career … I think just having those experiences with my own kids made it easier for me to transition into the classroom,” Kellogg said. “My kids inspire me to be the best version of myself daily.”
Having student taught third grade, Kellogg knew she wanted to stay around that level. Entering her first year teaching second grade, she said she intends to have a student-centered focus and sees differentiating instruction to meet students’ unique needs as crucial.
“Every child in here is going to have different needs. They’re not all going to be on the same level. Whether that’s academically or socially or emotionally, they all have different needs, so I think just getting to know my students and building those relationships at the beginning of the year is so important to me,” Kellogg said. “My biggest goal for this school year is to help my students to be successful in every way. I feel privileged to play a small roll in their academic journey.”
Between her experiences as a hair stylist and working in preschools many years ago, her ability to relate emotionally and communicate are two of the biggest skills she sees carrying over into the classroom.
Through the summer, Kellogg noted she has been prepping her resources, materials and putting together a classroom management plan to set the tone for the year. She feels she is in a good place so far, though she noted nerves may pick up a little closer to the first week of school.
Kellogg said her eyes were opened to her great-great-great-great-uncle’s history with Derby schools at an anniversary event for Swaney Elementary a few years back. While she is looking forward to becoming “the best educator I can be,” she admitted she is also excited about getting to follow in her family’s footsteps.
“I’m so excited for this next step of my life and I’m so thrilled to be here at Swaney. Even if I play just a little part in carrying on the legacy of J.W. Swaney, I think it’s really neat to have this opportunity just to be here at Swaney and carry that on,” Kellogg said. “I hope that I can live up to the standards he set.”