Derrick Cox of the Red Cross checks Jon McGlaun’s veins before drawing blood at the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. McGlaun was one of at least 85 people to donate and vote for one of Derby’s first response departments.

Derby’s police and fire departments are in an overall tie following the results of this year’s Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. 

Now in its fourth year, the Red Cross blood drive provides friendly competition between the Derby Police Department and Derby Fire and Rescue. 

Donors who visited the Derby Welcome Center on Aug. 21 and 22 could submit a vote for either department.  

Fire Chief John Turner poses for a photo before donating blood at the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. This was his first drive since becoming chief of Derby Fire and Rescue. 

In another close contest, the fire department won with 44 votes to the police department’s 41. Since the contest began in 2016, the departments are tied 2-2. 

Last year, the police department won 41 to 40. 

