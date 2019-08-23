Derby’s police and fire departments are in an overall tie following the results of this year’s Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
Now in its fourth year, the Red Cross blood drive provides friendly competition between the Derby Police Department and Derby Fire and Rescue.
Donors who visited the Derby Welcome Center on Aug. 21 and 22 could submit a vote for either department.
In another close contest, the fire department won with 44 votes to the police department’s 41. Since the contest began in 2016, the departments are tied 2-2.
Last year, the police department won 41 to 40.