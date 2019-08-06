Derby’s first responders are encouraging residents to donate in the upcoming Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
Sponsored by the American Red Cross, the annual blood drive competition is now in its fourth year. This year’s drive is set from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 21 and 22 at the Austin Room in the Derby Welcome Center, 611 N. Mulberry Rd.
Members of the Derby Police Department and Derby Fire and Rescue participate in the drive and recruit others to donate. Everyone who donates blood, or attempts to donate, can cast their vote for either the police officers or firefighters.
The department with the most votes will receive the Battle of the Badges trophy.
Last year's blood drive ended with a close call. The Derby Police Department received 41 votes to Derby Fire and Rescue's 40. Police now lead 2-1.
Participants are encouraged to sign up for a donation time now at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.