Following on the heels of the wastewater treatment facility master plan presented earlier this year, the Derby City Council took the first steps toward enacting that plan at its Nov. 9 meeting, authorizing an agreement for phase one design services with Professional Engineering Consultants (PEC) at a cost of $528,000.
PEC also handled creation of the master plan for the 30-year-old facility, which is now past its estimated operational life of 25 years.
“The purpose of that master plan was to basically do an assessment of the conditions and the capacities of the wastewater treatment plant as it sits,” said city engineer Alex Lane.
What the master plan found – and what will be addressed in the phase one design – was a number of pressing issues that need to be fixed at the current facility. Among those were improvements to the influent pump station and headworks building, two areas critical to operations, with a focus on eliminating corrosive agents.
Additionally, design will include replacement of the facility’s main electrical building and its components, another item identified as an immediate need.
“These are somewhat critical projects that are also not too expansive as far as costs,” Lane said.
Lane pointed out that the master plan is a tool to help the city maintain capabilities at the wastewater treatment facility based on both future growth and regulatory requirements.
“We could literally end up in deep doo doo if we don’t do anything,” said council president Nick Engle.
Seeing not much choice other than to carry out the improvements, the city council unanimously approved authorization of the agreement with PEC – given its familiarity with the project.
Costs for the design work were budgeted in the capital improvement plan and will be covered by funds Derby received through the American Rescue Plan Act. The city received $3,784,018 in total and intends to use those for the wastewater master plan improvement design and water treatment facility design – with the remaining funds to help cover phase one construction costs of the wastewater master plan.