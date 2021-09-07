Derby Public Schools' on-site testing site at the Educational Support Center, 222 E. Madison Ave., is now in operation.
The ESC was up and running on Aug. 30, with the district planning to open Carlton and Wineteer as two more testing facilities once it has hired the necessary staff.
The on-site testing program is made possible through a nearly $670,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Currently, the testing site is only for students and staff who are identified as close contacts, if they opt to enter the testing program rather than enter quarantine.
The district plans to expand the testing program to cover families in the district as well once the other testing sites are up and running.
The ESC testing site is open from 6 to 8:30 a.m. on weekdays.