District testing site

Two district COVID-19 testing staff members work to administer tests at the Educational Support Center, 222 E Madison Ave., on Sept. 3.

 DANIEL CAUDILL/INFORMER

Derby Public Schools' on-site testing site at the Educational Support Center, 222 E. Madison Ave., is now in operation.

The ESC was up and running on Aug. 30, with the district planning to open Carlton and Wineteer as two more testing facilities once it has hired the necessary staff.

The on-site testing program is made possible through a nearly $670,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Currently, the testing site is only for students and staff who are identified as close contacts, if they opt to enter the testing program rather than enter quarantine. 

The district plans to expand the testing program to cover families in the district as well once the other testing sites are up and running. 

The ESC testing site is open from 6 to 8:30 a.m. on weekdays. 

District testing staff

District testing staff stand for a photo on Aug. 30, which was the first day the ESC was open for COVID-19 tests. The testing site is open from 6 to 8:30 a.m. on weekdays. Left to right: Melissa Igo, Dawn Gresham, Tanya Carver, Kristy Foss and Heather Baum.

 

Daniel Caudill is a reporter and the digital content manager for the Derby Informer. He primarily covers education and features. Contact him at daniel@derbyinformer.com for questions and news tips.