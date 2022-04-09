Derby’s Community Development Advisory Board reviewed and approved the first application for the city’s new Commercial Facade Improvement Program at a special meeting on April 6.
Amy Meek Family Therapy Group submitted the first application for site landscaping and ADA improvements. Work included bringing the driveway to code and installing a front concrete walkway between the parking lot and business entrance. The total submitted cost of the project was $14,274, with the CDAB approving a $5,000 grant (the maximum allotted per guidelines) for the project.
The Commercial Facade Improvement Program was established this year to facilitate improvements to existing businesses located along the K-15 corridor, with $150,000 budgeted toward the program in 2022. Currently, there has been one other application submitted.
For questions on the program, contact Derby Development Manager Marcia Hartman at 788-3081 or marciahartman@derbyweb.com.