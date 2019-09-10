If you’ve got a good set of pipes, you might be able to win some cash in an upcoming singing contest.
The Derby Recreation Commission is inviting residents to “sing their hearts out” next month at the first annual Derby Sing Off, an all-ages contest celebrating the city’s 150th anniversary.
The DRC began accepting registrations for the contest in August and will accept audition videos until Sept. 13. Once registered, participants will be instructed on how to record and submit a demo video.
Each demo video should be between 30 and 60 seconds, and entrants are asked not to sing songs with profanity or “inappropriate content or meaning.” A selection committee will determine whether individual songs are appropriate for the contest.
Registration currently costs $45. To register, call the DRC at 316-788-3781 or visit www.derbyrec.com.
After the submission deadline, a panel will score each submission and select 10 singers to perform at the big event in front of an audience and judges. Finalists will be announced Sept. 18.
Each of the 10 competitors will be guaranteed one song, while the top three finalists will each perform a second song. All acts are limited to a four-minute time frame.
Judges will rate performances based on four categories: vocal performance, song interpretation, stage presence and vocal qualities.
Only solo acts will be accepted for the singing contest, and no special lighting, props or special effects will be permitted.
The first-place finisher will receive a $300 cash prize, with the first runner-up receiving $150. Third place will receive a prize pack.
The contest is set from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave. Performers will be expected to arrive at 4 p.m. for sound check.