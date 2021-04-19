The Derby City Council discussed the use of fireworks fee revenue to fund two city projects at its April 13 meeting. Projects considered included one half of the replacement of the Derby Historical Society building’s lower roof and a purchase of holiday decorations (two displays of stacked ornamental balls) for Madison Avenue Central Park.
While there was some concern among council members regarding use of the fireworks fee revenue to fund continued maintenance, others saw the roof repair as a donation and the second installment (initially discussed regarding the original roof repair) of a one-off maintenance project.
Ultimately, the council unanimously approved the use of fireworks fee revenue to go toward half of the Historical Society’s roof repair (a cost of $22,500 to the city) and to purchase the two holiday displays at a total cost of $8,988.