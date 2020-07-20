During standard review of the city of Derby’s proposed 2021 budget at the July 14 city council meeting, conversation turned to one funding source in particular – as council members questioned what should be done with the fireworks revenue brought in annually.
Reviewing City Manager Kathy Sexton’s recommended budget, council member Tom Keil asked what the recommendation would be for that fireworks money moving forward. Traditionally, Sexton noted some of that money is dedicated to public safety programs, some (about $10,000 each year) goes toward the Derby fireworks show and the rest is set aside for community enhancement projects.
In 2021, Derby is projected to bring in $64,000 in fireworks revenue and carry over $12,507 in that fund. Those funds are scheduled to be fully utilized as well – with community enhancements being funded including events like the BBQ festival, annual tree lighting and projects like the Madison Avenue Central Park playground resurfacing.
The playground resurfacing is a project set aside in the city’s capital improvement plan for 2025 (the sunset of the surface’s projected lifespan), with money to be saved for that each year leading up to the resurfacing.
“If this is where we have to find the money to do it, personally, I’d be okay with that,” said council member Andrew Swindle.
However, other council members questioned if the playground resurfacing was truly a community enhancement.
Mayor Randy White stressed the importance of putting things in the proper budgetary place. When looking at the playground resurfacing, White sees it as a normally budgeted maintenance issue – which he said should come out of its designated fund (parks general, in this case).
Community enhancements White stated the fireworks revenue should be considered for include things for Derby citizens to do – like concerts in the park.
Other council members, though, saw the playground resurfacing very much as a community enhancement and noted the need to utilize that fireworks revenue and not just let it go unused.
“We ought to spend it. For years we’ve carried a big balance there and it’s just sat there and we haven’t done anything with it,” said council member Vaughn Nun. “I’m okay with spending it on playgrounds. I think that does more for people who are coming into town than leaving it sit there and maybe spending it for something new.”
For his part, council member Nick Engle looked at fireworks funding from the opposite end of the spectrum. He wanted to make sure there isn’t an overreliance on it on the city’s part.
“I just don’t want it to come to a year where, for whatever reason, there is no fireworks money,” Engle said.
Moving to reallocate the $32,000 to be set aside for the playground resurfacing in 2021 from the fireworks revenue fund to the parks general fund, there were questions raised about leaving it in the fireworks fund for one year and then pulling it or partially funding the resurfacing from the fireworks and parks general fund. In the end, the city council voted 5-4 (with White the deciding vote) to move the playground resurfacing money into the parks general fund budget.