Firefighters are known for their job description – fighting fire. But firefighting is much more than that one element. Just ask Kyle Gasaway.
Gasaway, who has been a firefighter for a decade, recently won Derby Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year award. One of the reasons he won that award was because of his work during a water rescue call last year.
At the time, Gasaway was off duty and was helping out Mulvane’s volunteer fire team. Torrential rain had flooded the area, and a woman stuck in her car got swept off the road.
A surge in flooding in recent years led Derby and Mulvane to step up their water rescue training. That training paid off that night.
As the woman sat stuck in her car and surrounded by water, Gasaway and a number of firefighters aired up their inflatable boat and got to the rescue.
The stars aligned that night, Gasaway said.
“We jumped on the boat, got out to the car, and pulled the woman out of the car,” Gasaway. “We had the right people and the right equipment on the scene real quick.”
That rescue went by the book. But it doesn’t always end that way. One of the other heroic moments Gasaway was remembered for was a fire rescue that happened a few years ago.
This rescue was during a house fire. A man was trapped in a burning house, so Gasaway and another firefighter made their way into the burning house. Through the smoke and flames, they managed to find the trapped man and rescue him.
It was a moment of elation, but it wouldn’t last. A few months down the road, that man would pass away.
It can be hard to not think about those darker moments, Gasaway said.
“You hear about these bad car wrecks and fatalities, but when you’re actually there, it’s a whole different ball game,” Gasaway said. “It never goes away. You just have to put it in the back of your head. If you let that stuff get up front, it will get to you and mess with you.”
Gasaway helps himself keep those bad thoughts out of his head by staying close with his fellow firefighters. They’re his second family, he said. He spends 24 hours at a time with them.
And not every rescue is something life threatening – yes, he’s been called out to rescue a cat from a tree once or twice.
“You’d be surprised, it’s actually a thing.”
Gasaway said “if you can dream it up, it’s probably happened or will happen.”
Gasaway takes things one day at a time, and knows to be prepared for the unexpected.
Being a firefighter was unexpected. A decade ago Gasaway was flipping pizzas at Talliano’s. After graduating from Derby High School, his aunt tipped him off about a city job that had opened in Mulvane. Around that same time, a couple of his friends told him to put an application in at Mulvane’s volunteer fire team. He got both jobs. A few years later, he applied for a firefighter position in Derby and got it. He said he never expected this career path, but he loves it.
And winning Firefighter of the Year was unexpected. Gasaway said that just came down to the luck of the draw.
“I was in the right position at the time,” Gasaway said. “I just happened to be available to respond. And everything lined up. It just happened to be the right place, the right time, with the right training. But I was very honored [to win that award].”
Gasaway stressed that nothing he has accomplished would have been possible without the rest of the fire crew.
“The best part about being a firefighter is hanging out with the guys and sitting around the dinner table,” Gasaway said. “And being the guy in the truck cruising down the road – I don’t know what else could be better than that.”